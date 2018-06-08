Adidas Celebrates Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup Win With Limited-Edition Sneakers

The Washington Capitals achieved a longtime goal last night in Las Vegas when it defeated the Vegas Golden Knights to nab its first Stanley Cup after 44 years in the sport.

As Alex Ovechkin and his teammates continue to celebrate their victory, so does NHL partner Adidas. The sportswear giant today unveiled new limited-edition kicks assembled at its accelerated shoe production facility, Speedfactory USA, and distributed them to each member of the winning team.

Adidas' AM4NHL running shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy

The sneakers cap off an electrifying NHL season — fitting, considering that Adidas kicked off the year with the debut of upgraded Adizero NHL jerseys. A limited run of the AM4 Capitals shoes will be available for $200 on Adidas.com starting June 21.

The Adidas Made For NHL high-performance running shoes were inspired by the team’s colors, with the Caps’ logo on the medial side and the athletic brand’s Three Stripes on the lateral side of the upper. Both the team logo and the NHL logo are printed on the heel patch.

A close-up of Adidas' AM4NHL running shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy

The shoes were created with just a 14-day lead time — an astounding 38 times faster than the industry’s standard production time of 18 months — and boast optimized features, including Adidas’ Torsion system for added flexibility and stability, as well as a digitally fused bonding construction for peak comfort.

The AM4NHL also ensures a precise fit for sport-specific movements and the brand’s signature Boost cushioning.

