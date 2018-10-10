Here’s a First Look at the Upcoming Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Salt’ Releasing Next Month

As we get closer to the release of the upcoming “Salt” colorway of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 500, rumored to hit retailers sometime next month, the latest iteration is beginning to find its way to high-profile resell shops like Stadium Goods.

Staying in line with the previous makeups and construction for the model, the latest upper will sport a light gray hue, which is contrasted by premium leather and suede with breathable mesh panels throughout. The upper sits atop a chunky retro-styled Adidas “Feet You Wear” tooling inspired by Kobe Bryant’s third signature Adidas model from the late ’90s. The Adidas 500 silhouette draws design elements from the current high-fashion footwear trend, which is combined with the performance technology of the past.

Click here for detailed images of the upcoming release.

YEEZY 500

SALT

COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/H0IJOts6tA — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) October 4, 2018

Expect the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Salt” to retail for $200.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Twitter, the style won’t be the only sneaker dropping for West’s Adidas sneaker line. Also set to drop in December is a brand-new tonal tan makeup of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

FN reported on the release of the upcoming “Salt” Adidas Yeezy 500 in August, where images of the color scheme began making rounds on social media from leaker group the Yeezy Mafia.

