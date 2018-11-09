These Iconic Americana Brands Are Collaborating on a Slipper Collection

Sperry and Minnetonka, two Americana footwear brands, are coming together for a slipper collection under the Sperry label. As part of a the three-year licensing agreement, Minnetonka Moccasin Co. will produce men’s and women’s slippers under the Sperry name, the latter now owned by Wolverine World Wide Inc.

The collection will be available today through Sperry’s brick-and-mortar stores and online. It will be followed up by a rollout in department and specialty stores in fall ’19.

The slippers take inspiration from Sperry’s iconic styles, including the boat shoe and loafer. They will be constructed in premium moose hide, suede and leather with sheepskin linings. Retail prices range from $40 to $100.

“Both Sperry and Minnetonka share a unique place in American fashion history, and this partnership represents a collaboration between two great heritage brands,” said Tom Kennedy, president of Sperry. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Minnetonka Moccasin Co. to create well-crafted, cozy slippers that are sure to become future classics.”

Added Scott Sessa, president of Minnetonka, “We are leveraging over 70 years of expertise in the footwear business to bring handcrafted, timeless slippers to the Sperry consumer. Our wide assortment of colors, styles and quality materials are used to bring a comfortable and trend-right slipper to the brand.”

With authenticity key in today’s fashion arena, both brands come to the table with a storied heritage. Sperry was founded in 1935 by Paul Sperry, an avid sailor and inventor, who launched the first boat shoe.

Minnetonka, founded in 1946, is rooted in the traditional moccasin business. It continues to update the collection, with collaborations with Sleepy Jones pajamas to an upcoming collection with Lottie Moss.

