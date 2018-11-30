Holiday Shoppers, Beware: These Are the Most Rejected Gifts, According to Resale Site ThredUp

Nike may be the world's No. 1 brand, but its sneakers rank high on ThredUp's most purged list.

Nobody wants to spend time and money picking out a thoughtful holiday gift for a friend or family member only to have it end up in the returns pile come January.

To help shoppers steer clear of those undesirable presents, ThredUp has released a list of its most purged 2018 holiday gifts — and some of the items will surprise you. Every January, the resale site sees an influx of more than 250,000 new-with-tags clothing and shoes (a 60 percent spike, compared with the rest of the year) as disappointed gift recipients look to unload their rejects.

J. Crew cardigans topped the list, with a 442 percent increase — proving even a tried-and-true staple can fall out of style. Nike sneakers came in at No. 6, with a 201 percent increase, and Christian Louboutin heels — despite their coveted status among women everywhere — rounded out the list at No. 10, with a 106 percent increase.

If you’re looking for some safe-bet gifts, however, ThredUp also revealed its least-regretted brands (based on the volume of items it received without tags attached, meaning they were likely worn and enjoyed). For the second year, Everlane took top honors, followed closely by Prada. Other favorites included Stuart Weitzman, Cole Haan, Gucci, Coach, Ugg (shop the easiest Ugg styles to gift to women here) and REI.

