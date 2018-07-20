A Guide to Your State’s Tax-Free Weekend — All the Dates You Need to Know

Whether you’re paying the bills or know someone who is, there’s no denying back-to-school shopping is expensive. Stocking up on new clothing, computers, electronics and even basic school supplies can swiftly add up, with household spending for children in grades K-12 expected to reach nearly $28 billion, according to a recent Deloitte survey.

To stifle the financial blow, a number of states offer tax-free holidays — typically a weekend (or for the more generous, a full week) in which they cut sales tax to make select items more affordable for cash-strapped families.

What You Need to Know

This year, 14 states are confirmed to get in on the savings. (Five states — Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon — do not charge a sales tax.) Because these dates vary by state, FN is providing a guide on the tax-free weekends across the country.

Here, see if your state made the cut:

Alabama: Savings for July 20-22

Clothing, footwear and accessories $100 and under

Computers and related accessories $750 and under

School supplies $50 and under

Books $30 and under

Arkansas: Savings for Aug. 4-5

Clothing and footwear $100 and under

Accessories $50 and under

School and art supplies at no limit

Books and instructional material at no limit

Florida: Savings for Aug. 3-5

Clothing, footwear and accessories $60 and under

School supplies $15 and under

Iowa: Savings for Aug. 3-4

Clothing and footwear $100 and under (excluding certain athletic clothing and footwear as well as accessories)

Maryland: Savings for Aug. 12-18

Clothing, footwear and accessories $100 and under

Backpacks for the first $40 of purchase

Missouri: Savings for Aug. 3-5

Clothing and footwear $100 and under

Computers $1,500 and under

School supplies $50 and under

New Mexico: Savings for Aug. 3-5

Clothing, footwear and accessories $100 and under

Computers $1,000 and under

Computer accessories $500 and under

School supplies $30 and under

(Note: Retailers are not required to participate in New Mexico’s tax-free holiday. Check in advance for participating stores.)

Ohio: Savings for Aug. 3-5

Clothing $75 and under

School supplies $20 and under

Instructional material $20 and under

Oklahoma: Savings for Aug. 3-5

Clothing and footwear $100 and under (excluding athletic wear and accessories)

South Carolina: Savings for Aug. 3-5

Clothing, footwear and accessories at no limit

Computers at no limit

School supplies at no limit

Tennessee: Savings for July 27-29

Clothing and footwear $100 and under

Computers $1,500 and under

School supplies $100 and under

Texas: Savings for Aug. 10-12

Clothing and footwear $100 and under

Backpacks $100 and under

School supplies $100 and under

Virginia: Savings for Aug. 3-5

Clothing and footwear $100 and under

School supplies $20 and under

Wisconsin: Savings for Aug. 1-5

Clothing, footwear and accessories $75 and under

Computers $750 and under

Computer accessories $250 and under

School supplies $75 and under

Want more?

Do Brands Really Benefit From the Back-to-School Season?

Most Parents Will Shop In-Store This Back-to-School Season — Despite Online Boom