A Guide to Your State’s Tax-Free Weekend — All the Dates You Need to Know

Whether you’re paying the bills or know someone who is, there’s no denying back-to-school shopping is expensive. Stocking up on new clothing, computers, electronics and even basic school supplies can swiftly add up, with household spending for children in grades K-12 expected to reach nearly $28 billion, according to a recent Deloitte survey.
To stifle the financial blow, a number of states offer tax-free holidays — typically a weekend (or for the more generous, a full week) in which they cut sales tax to make select items more affordable for cash-strapped families.
What You Need to Know
This year, 14 states are confirmed to get in on the savings. (Five states — Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon — do not charge a sales tax.) Because these dates vary by state, FN is providing a guide on the tax-free weekends across the country.
Here, see if your state made the cut:
Alabama: Savings for July 20-22
- Clothing, footwear and accessories $100 and under
- Computers and related accessories $750 and under
- School supplies $50 and under
- Books $30 and under
Arkansas: Savings for Aug. 4-5
- Clothing and footwear $100 and under
- Accessories $50 and under
- School and art supplies at no limit
- Books and instructional material at no limit
Florida: Savings for Aug. 3-5
- Clothing, footwear and accessories $60 and under
- School supplies $15 and under
Iowa: Savings for Aug. 3-4
- Clothing and footwear $100 and under (excluding certain athletic clothing and footwear as well as accessories)
Maryland: Savings for Aug. 12-18
- Clothing, footwear and accessories $100 and under
- Backpacks for the first $40 of purchase
Missouri: Savings for Aug. 3-5
- Clothing and footwear $100 and under
- Computers $1,500 and under
- School supplies $50 and under
New Mexico: Savings for Aug. 3-5
- Clothing, footwear and accessories $100 and under
- Computers $1,000 and under
- Computer accessories $500 and under
- School supplies $30 and under
(Note: Retailers are not required to participate in New Mexico’s tax-free holiday. Check in advance for participating stores.)
Ohio: Savings for Aug. 3-5
- Clothing $75 and under
- School supplies $20 and under
- Instructional material $20 and under
Oklahoma: Savings for Aug. 3-5
- Clothing and footwear $100 and under (excluding athletic wear and accessories)
South Carolina: Savings for Aug. 3-5
- Clothing, footwear and accessories at no limit
- Computers at no limit
- School supplies at no limit
Tennessee: Savings for July 27-29
- Clothing and footwear $100 and under
- Computers $1,500 and under
- School supplies $100 and under
Texas: Savings for Aug. 10-12
- Clothing and footwear $100 and under
- Backpacks $100 and under
- School supplies $100 and under
Virginia: Savings for Aug. 3-5
- Clothing and footwear $100 and under
- School supplies $20 and under
Wisconsin: Savings for Aug. 1-5
- Clothing, footwear and accessories $75 and under
- Computers $750 and under
- Computer accessories $250 and under
- School supplies $75 and under
