How to Get In On the Big Discounts at Nike’s Friends-and-Family Sale

Sneakerheads on the hunt for the next big shoe deal, look no further.

Today marks the first day of Nike’s friends-and-family sale this summer, with the sports retail giant offering a 30 percent discount on all full-price items in Nike Factory Stores. Customers are able to score some of the brand’s most popular styles as well as newer releases, including Jordan Brand items. The markdowns also apply to Hurley and Converse products.

Two catches: The sale is valid only in Nike’s outlet stores. (Locations can be found on Nike.com.)

And to get in on all the discounts, shoppers have to be a member of the brand’s friends-and-family community, which can be done by signing up for a NikePlus membership. They then receive a one-time-use pass or special code in the Nike app. Benefits include free shipping and returns, exclusive workouts and access to events.

The sale runs today through July 23.

Nike has been making headlines in the past couple of weeks for dominating the World Cup sartorial scene and developing the new Quadfit technology, which could revolutionize the fit of performance footwear. It also introduced its first tech-driven concept store, Nike Live, with the goal of wooing customers back to brick-and-mortar stores.

