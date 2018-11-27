You Can Join Shoe Companies in Lending Your Support to #GivingTuesday

Thanksgiving may be over, but the spirit of being thankful and reaching out to others has only just begun.

Today marks #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by social media and collaboration, that initiates the charitable season. But, even if you’ve spent your last dollar during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you still have the opportunity to help others through the gift of time, donations as well as our voice via a range of organizations, charities and events, in your own community and around the country.

For its part, the shoe industry is getting involved in the movement with a range of ways in which consumers can partner to give back. While individual brands have launched their own initiatives, industry based organizations are another way to donate.

There’s Soles4Souls, a non-profit enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Two Ten Footwear Foundation provides services, support and resources to improve the lives of footwear employees.

Bruno Magli has established a partnership with Dress for Success, an organization that works to empower women to thrive in both work and life. Today, the organization has launched dfspowerpiece.org, featuring Dress for Success clients modeling pieces from the DFS Power Pieces from the collection. For Bruno Magli’s part, it has donated the Gala pump as part of the collection, which is featured on social media, in promotions and on the site. The company is also making a donation from the sales of the style to Dress for Success.

Easy Spirit is lending its support to those in need by donating one pair of shoes for every pair purchased online today. Up to 4,000 pairs will be donated to Delivering Good, which provides new merchandise to underprivileged individuals across the country. Earlier this month the company donated shoes to the Dorot community center in New York, which services homebound seniors as part of the company’s “Shoesgiving” program, its partnership with Delivering Good.

Rothy’s is inviting consumers to give back to teachers around the country. For every pair purchased today, consumers will receive a $25 credit to DonorsChoose.org, so they can donate to the classroom of their choice. Shoppers can select the school online.

Tall Order, a family-owned men’s sock company is also doing its part. For every pair purchased today on its website, it will donate a pair of socks to a person in need through its partnership with Tuesday’s Children, a non-profit that supports families affected by terrorism and traumatic loss that was founded in the aftermath of September 11.

