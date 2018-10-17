Barneys Unveils Revamped Kids’ Floor at Madison Avenue Flagship

The children’s wear market is booming, with worldwide sales forecast to spike to $321.6 billion, according to Global Industry Analysts Inc. So it’s no surprise that Barneys New York is angling for a piece of the action.

Just in time for the holiday season, the luxury department store has unveiled a newly revamped kids’ floor at its famed Madison Avenue flagship. The sleekly designed space features an expanded assortment of high-end apparel for babies and children, as well as a shoe department stocking brands that include Vans, Golden Goose, Gucci, Common Projects, Fendi and Givenchy. In addition, the kids’ merchandise offering — which also includes toys and gifts — has a dedicated presence on Barneys’ website.

“We are excited for our customers to experience the new Barneys Kids,” said Tom Kalenderian, EVP and GMM of men’s, children’s and home. “With new categories and offerings, our redesigned Madison Avenue space, and innovative events and collaborations, Barneys New York will always have something new to satisfy stylish kids.”

Alongside the kids’ launch, Barneys has debuted a revamped home department that offers everything from Magniberg bed linens and Hermès dinnerware to Baccarat crystal gifts. To celebrate both departments, Barneys will host an open house for shoppers on Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will showcase special designer appearances throughout the floor. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience a wide range of activations such as a stationery customization station, kids’ manicures and food tastings.

Want more?

Barneys Has Online Exclusives By Luxury Brands Available Through ThedropLA@barneys

Jordyn Woods and Justine Skye Join Barneys for an Ultrastylish Exclusive Shoe Collab

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby Could Mean for the Kids’ Market