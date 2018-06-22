We May Know the Date for Amazon’s 36-Hour Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is almost here.

That’s right — the e-tailer’s online sale is reportedly happening in less than a month, according to a banner accidentally displayed on its U.K. website as reported by TechRadar.

The e-commerce extravaganza is expected to start at noon on Monday, July 16, and will last 36 hours — the longest Prime Day yet for the Seattle-based retail giant. Last year’s event ran about 30 hours, with the 2018 sale marking the third year since Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015.

Similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the sale invites bargain hunters to score discounts on a significant chunk of the retailer’s merchandise. The caveat: You have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop these deals.

In April, the company announced that it was raising the price of its annual Amazon Prime membership from $99 to $119. Citing the service’s rising costs, the move came only a few months after it hiked prices in January for monthly Prime memberships from $10.99 to $12.99.

Prior to its first quarter earnings call, Amazon disclosed in a letter to shareholders that the number of Prime members now exceeds 100 million around the globe.

Amazon has not immediately responded to FN’s request for comment and confirmation of the date.

