Join our live conversation about diversity in the athletic footwear industry. Panelists include industry voices and influencers Coltrane Curtis of Team Epiphany, James Whitner of Social Status and A Ma Maniere and Sandrine Charles of Sandrine Charles Consulting. Our host is FN’s Senior Business Editor Sheena Butler Young.

Want more?

Shoe Industry Insiders: Here’s How to Improve Racial Diversity

Why the Footwear Industry Needs to Face Its Racial Diversity Problem