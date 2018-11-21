Toms Shoes’ Campaign to End Gun Violence Is Inspiring Hundreds of Thousands

Toms Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie won widespread praise on Monday when he announced during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” that his California company will put significant financial resources and social media might behind the growing movement to end gun violence. Mycoskie kicked off his grassroots campaign by calling Americans to action, urging them to send a postcard to their local congressional representative demanding they address an issue that is supported by 90 percent of citizens: universal background checks.

To make it easy (and take away any excuses), Toms is handling the printing and covering all postage costs. Consumers simply need to visit Toms.com and digitally enter their name, mailing address and email address — as simple as that. To rally Toms’ fans, Mycoskie took to Instagram and shared a photo of his own postcard, addressed to Los Angeles Congressman Karen Bass, tagging it with the slogan, “I am one of them.”

It seems Mycoskie’s message has been received loud and clear. Today, the entrepreneur announced on Instagram that Toms has sent more than 285,000 postcards to representatives across the country. In a video taken on the streets of New York, Mycoskie expressed his amazement and gratitude at the outpouring of support. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this important campaign – let’s keep going,” he wrote.

Want more?

Can Toms Shoes Founder Blake Mycoskie End America’s Gun Violence?

From Gucci to Walmart, These Brands & Retailers Took a Stand on Social Issues this Year

Gucci Pledges $500,000 to March for Our Lives Rally for Gun Control