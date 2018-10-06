Social Media Criticizes Melania Trump’s Colonial-Era Hat

Melania Trump’s sparking conversation on social media with her latest fashion choice.

On Thursday, the first lady sported a white pith helmet — a hat considered by many to be a symbol of European-era colonization — as she went on safari in Kenya as part of her solo tour in Africa.

Social media users dug into Trump’s fashion choice.

“Ooh, I’m in Africa – let’s play colonial dress-up! C R I N G E,” wrote one Twitter user.

Ooh, I'm in Africa – let's play colonial dress-up! C R I N G E. Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows in Africa With Another White Hat https://t.co/VrApt9r9ts pic.twitter.com/7Oqly1KRIQ — Wendy M 🌵🎈🌵 (@Wendymoor) October 6, 2018

“Do you even read up on history of countries before you go there? I guess you thought it was the height of fashion to wear a pith helmet! How ignorant are you to the feelings of the people of Kenya” another Twitter user commented. “Pith helmet represents colonisation you dumb ignoramus! Show some sensitivity!”

Do you even read up on history of countries before you go there? I guess you thought it was the height of fashion to wear a pith helmet! How ignorant are you to the feelings of the people of Kenya. Pith helmet represents colonisation you dumb ignoramus! Show some sensitivity! — Sandra Clapp ‘Scomophobia Patron’🇦🇺🌈🐈🐕😺 (@ClappSandra) October 6, 2018

“Are you completely insane ? Wearing a white pith helmet in the ex-British colonial areas of Africa,” wrote someone else on Twitter. “Are you trying to suggest you will be the next country to rape and pillage their lands ? How ruddy insensitive can you be ? Get someone to help with your world history.”

Are you completely insane ? Wearing a white pith helmet in the ex-British colonial areas of Africa , Are you trying to suggest you will be the next country to rape and pillage their lands ? How ruddy insensitive can you be ? Get someone to help with your world history — Cuevas #BAZA vista (@piablepebble) October 6, 2018

Still, some felt that the hat was a choice made due to the blistering heat and felt it was an appropriate pick for the occasion.

“It’s called a pith helmet. And it’s very good at keeping your head cool. Sheesh!” someone wrote on Twitter.

It’s called a pith helmet. And it’s very good at keeping your head cool. Sheesh! — Nikiflorica (@nikiflorica) October 6, 2018

Want more?

Baby Elephants Charged at Melania Trump in Kenya — Good Thing She Wasn’t Wearing Her Beloved Stilettos

Twitter Roasts Melania Trump’s Hurricane Harvey Heels After Her Hurricane Florence Tweet