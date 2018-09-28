You Won’t Believe How Much the World’s Most Expensive Shoes Cost

A pair of shoes that cost a staggering $17 million are being sold in Dubai.

There’s a new record-holder for the world’s most expensive shoes.

Dubbed the Passion Diamond Shoes, the pair of embellished pumps is made from real gold and encrusted with hundreds of diamonds, elevating their worth to a staggering $17 million (62.4 million dirham).

The Passion Diamond stilettos are made from gold and encrusted with diamonds. CREDIT: Jada Dubai /Splash News

That’s nearly $2 million more than the $15.1 million (55.4 million dirham) pair debuted last year by British designer Debbie Wingham — and the equivalent of about 23,448 pairs of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps.

Created by United Arab Emirates-based brand Jada Dubai in partnership with Passion Jewelers, the shoes were launched two days ago at the world’s only 7-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, in Dubai. They reportedly took nearly nine months to produce, with the collaborating designers’ names inscribed in gold on the insoles.

The soaring stilettos boast two 15-carat diamonds on the upper, lined with another hundreds of carats — all of them the exceptionally rare D-flawless diamonds. They’re part of the label’s latest collection of bejeweled shoes, which includes another pair priced at a whopping $25,000.

The shoes were the brainchild of UAE-based brand Jada Dubai in collaboration with Passion Jewelers. CREDIT: Jada Dubai/Splash News

The display at the hotel features the prototype of the 36 EU standard size heels, which will be made-to-order in the size requested by the shoes’ buyer.

See the shoes in action here:

