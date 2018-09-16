Mississippi Police Agency Will No Longer Buy Nike

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety — which includes the state’s police — will no longer buy Nike, according to Commissioner Marshall Fisher.

The decision was made in reaction to Nike’s “Just Do It” ad starring Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL star who began a controversial kneeling movement during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality.

A billboard in San Francisco of the Nike ad with Colin Kaepernick. CREDIT: Eric Risberg/Shutterstock

“As commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, I will not support vendors who do not support law enforcement and our military,” Fisher said.

Governor Phil Bryant expressed his support for the move, saying that the commissioner has a right to choose which brands the department purchases from, and “it’s not going to be a company that pays an individual who has slandered our fine men and women in law enforcement.”

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, who plans to run for governor in 2019, also released a statement dissing Nike.

“By supporting the NFL protests, Nike is making it clear that they would rather stand with those who show contempt for our country over those who defend it,” Reeves said.

The decision has elicited concern from the Mississippi chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as from Democratic lawmakers in the state.

But this is just the latest in a string of pushback Nike has received from the “Just Do It” campaign.

Last week, Ben Zahn, the mayor of Kenner, La., announced that he would be banning the city recreation program from purchasing Nike goods — but he rescinded his memo based on advice from the city’s lawyer. People have also been taking to Twitter to protest The Swoosh, with some going so far as to burn their footwear from the brand.

Meanwhile, Nike’s stock has soared in recent days, hitting an all-time high Thursday.