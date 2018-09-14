‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe Auctions Off His Old Workboots on eBay for Charity

There’s a blue wave taking over today’s workforce — and it has nothing to do with politics.

Instead, Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” fame, along with boot brand Wolverine and workwear retailer Work ‘N Gear, are doing their part to support the men and women who’ve opted for jobs in the trades.

Rowe, who recently teamed up with Wolverine to celebrate workers with a limited-edition Wolverine 1000 Mile boot, put his own 11-year-old version up for auction on eBay in a move to help raise awareness for his nonprofit, mikeroweWorks Foundation.

Posted over the Labor Day weekend, the boots had a bidder in Work ‘N Gear. “[We] happen to be a partner of Wolverine, so we thought it would be great to get involved,” said Shannon Monahan, digital marketing manager for the retailer.

The price tag: $3,500, with all proceeds going to Rowe’s foundation, which includes next year’s round of Work Ethic scholarships.

According to Monahan, in exchange for the purchase of his boots, Rowe gave a shout out on his Facebook page to bring awareness to the retailer’s Big Boot Trade-In Event, which benefits both tradesman and people in need.

The early event is designed for people to drop off a gently worn pair of boots, which are then donated to others. “I can’t imagine a better fate for the footwear that served me so well,” said Rowe. He added that Wolverine has offered to send Monahan a new pair of boots as a thank you for the purchase of his worn pair.

