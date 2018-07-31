Andy Spade Dedicates a Heartfelt Message to Late Wife Kate Spade

On June 5, Kate Spade was found dead of an apparent suicide inside her Park Avenue apartment in New York City. As industry leaders, longtime friends and fans mourned the loss of the iconic designer, her husband of 24 years did so even more.

In his first Instagram post since her death, Andy Spade recalled his beloved wife and her favorite things in life. “She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city,” he began his tribute, which was accompanied by the image of a small, colorfully lit Christmas tree with a homemade star perched in the middle of a field. “I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and [sic] stay at their home through a difficult time.”

He continued to describe how he and their 13-year-old child, Frances Beatrix, decided to celebrate the holiday five months early: “This tree was standing alone beside the house, so we ordered those multicolored, old-fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really long extension cord, and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came in and wrapped it in Reynolds Wrap like we do every Christmas.”

A day after Kate Spade passed away, her husband addressed her mental health as well as the state of their marriage in a poignant letter sent to the The New York Times. “Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world,” he wrote. “She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her.”

Kate and Andy Spade launched their design house in 1993, which grew into a full-scale clothing, shoes and accessories line and global lifestyle brand. Now owned by Tapestry Inc., the label boasts more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 boutiques around the world.

