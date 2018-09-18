Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Campaign & Teases New Album

Kanye West has been keeping busy.

Turns out, the rapper-slash-designer has a few projects in the works, from a new album that releases this month to a campaign for the re-released Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Taking to social media in the past 24 hours, Ye indulged sneakerheads with a peek at the lookbook for the shoes’ “Triple White” colorway, posting a series of photos that depict models flexibly posing with the brand’s neutral-hued apparel to give the much-hyped kicks their time in spotlight.

The drop, which is slated for September 21, will purportedly be West’s biggest Yeezy release yet. Adidas Originals announced that the sneakers will be “released in mass quantities,” giving “an unprecedented number of fans worldwide direct access to Yeezy at retail price.”

For fans of West’s music, a new album also seems to be imminent, with the rapper revealing a cover similar to that of his 2013 album, Yeezus.

The post shows a MiniDisc with the words “Yandhi” — perhaps the album title — in text below the image, which was left without caption, as well as a potential release date of Sept. 29. (It’s the same night the rapper is scheduled to perform for the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.)

West is also working on a collaborative album with Chance The Rapper, which the latter Chicagoan confirmed on social media.

