Kanye West Gets Candid About Mental Condition in Interview With Big Boy

Kanye West gets real.

After hosting a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for his new album, the rapper appeared in a sit-down interview with radio personality Big Boy about the inner workings of “Ye,” which included a nod to his own mental condition and the reason he completely redid his music following his controversial comments on slavery.

“I’m so blessed and so privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make that [music] and make you feel like it’s all good,” he said. “I’d never been diagnosed [with a mental condition], and I was like 39 years old.”

Referencing his confessional track, “Yikes,” in which he raps about bipolar disorder and self-medication, West added, “That’s why I said on the album, ‘It’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.'”

West, who is now 40, also caused a stir with the album’s cover, which features a generic landscape background layered with the phrase “I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome” in bright green text.

In a tweet, Kim Kardashian West shared that her husband took a photo of the Teton Range on his way to the listening party. (The album’s artwork went viral on social media.)

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018

In the interview, West even opened up about his decision to start the album from scratch after his recent appearance on TMZ where he called slavery a “choice.”

“I wanted something to match that energy… what the universe is giving me,” he said. “We just sat there and really honed in on the words.”

Watch the full interview below.

