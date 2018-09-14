Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly just got hitched in a New York courthouse, according to People.

An unnamed source confirmed to the publication that they were legally married on Thursday — just two months after announcing their engagement. In a photo released by TMZ, the young couple were spotted holding hands as they walked into the courthouse to obtain their marriage license.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber spotted at John Elliott’s NYFW show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bieber and Baldwin are said to be planning another more religious ceremony for family and friends as well as a big celebration with an exclusive guest list, including the model’s famous parents and the duo’s celebrity friends.

In an Instagram post dated early in July, the 24-year-old musician shared the news of his engagement to the 21-year-old. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother [sic] so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!” Bieber wrote.

