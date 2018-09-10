John Legend Becomes the First Black Man to Achieve EGOT Status

It was an accolade that proved he lived up to his illustrious last name.

John Legend made history over the weekend, becoming the first African-American man to earn the coveted EGOT status — a recognition attained upon winning the quartet of big-time entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

At Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, the talented performer collected his latest trophy for the category of best variety special winner after co-producing hit musical “Jesus Christ Superstar Live” alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

It was a feat achieved by only 12 entertainers in the past, with the 39-year-old multi-hyphenate also making headlines as one of the youngest EGOT winners of all time.

Legend already boasts 10 Grammy Awards, an Oscar for “Glory” as featured in the 2014 historical drama “Selma” and a Tony for his role as co-producer of the play “Jitney.” In “Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” he played the titular character for which he also received a nod for outstanding actor in a limited series or movie ahead of next week’s Primetime Emmys.

On Instagram, Legend wrote: “So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air.”

Chrissy Teigen also gave fans a look at her husband as he carefully placed the newest gold addition on a mantel that’s already host to his numerous trophies. “Perfect,” she acknowledged in the video.

