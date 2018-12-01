Remembering Former President George H.W. Bush & His Love for Whimsical Socks

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died at his home in Houston, Texas, Friday at the age of 94. The news, announced by his office, comes less than eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. The couple was married for 73 years.

The former president reportedly suffered from a form of Parkinson’s disease that made him unable to walk in recent years. George W. Bush released a statement, speaking for himself and his siblings: “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died.”

Bush, a Republican who served as president in the White House from 1989 to 1993 prior to the Clinton administration, lived a distinguished life. Prior to his presidency, he dedicated himself to public service, spending time as a Navy pilot in World War II, a Texas congressman and a CIA director.

He was also known for being a voracious sock collector with an affinity for colorful and whimsical designs. This was put on display last year at Game 5 of the World Series when the former president showed off a pair of bright orange socks for the annual first pitch ceremony.

Bush Senior and Junior hug before the first pitch ceremony before Game 5 of baseball’s World Series in Houston. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On other special occasions, Bush had rocked vivid pink printed socks, green striped socks and, of course, patriotic socks. He even wore a pair with his own face emblazoned on them.

George H.W. Bush wearing bright pink socks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

(L-R) Bob McNair and George H. W. Bush show off their socks before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former president wears patriotic socks with his own face on them at a football game. CREDIT: Shutterstock

