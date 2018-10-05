Everyone’s Talking About This Video of Trump With Toilet Paper Stuck to His Shoe

Presidents — they’re only human.

Boarding Air Force One yesterday at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Donald Trump was spotted wearing one unsightly accessory.

A live video shared by ABC affiliate KSTP-TV in Minnesota’s Twin Cities captured Trump departing his presidential limousine and walking up the stairs of the aircraft with some sort of paper product that appeared to be a piece of toilet paper stuck to his shoe.

The tissue was lodged at the bottom of his left foot, staying put as the president climbed and paused to wave, seemingly unbothered about the matter. Upon entering the plane, however, it detached from the shoe and a member of his staff eventually picked it up. (The unfortunate scene starts about four minutes and 48 seconds in.)

Naturally, the internet had its share of laughter about the incident. One user named Brian Tyler Cohen wrote, “I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe.”

I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe. https://t.co/hLWrqKqsIK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 5, 2018

Another by the name Mary Mo said, “Even your staff don’t care if you have toilet paper to your shoe.”

Even your staff don't care if you have toilet paper to your shoe. pic.twitter.com/w59eXJomer — Mary Mo (@ramdonomo) October 5, 2018

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro and “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman offered their thoughts.

“Starting the day with a little comic relief,” Navarro wrote.

Starting the day with a little comic relief:

While we were all distracted fighting over the future of the Republic, Trump climbed all the way up the stairs of Air Force One, with toilet-paper stuck to his shoe. https://t.co/QoSDcjwliL — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 5, 2018

Huntsman empathized: “We’ve all been here.”

We’ve all been here 🙈 https://t.co/kQBNNYzoUr — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) October 5, 2018

Trump was leaving for Rochester, an hour and a half away by car, to host a rally in the state’s first congressional district, where Republican Jim Hagedorn is running against democratic candidate Dan Feehan.

