Everyone’s Talking About This Video of Trump With Toilet Paper Stuck to His Shoe

Presidents — they’re only human.
Boarding Air Force One yesterday at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Donald Trump was spotted wearing one unsightly accessory.
A live video shared by ABC affiliate KSTP-TV in Minnesota’s Twin Cities captured Trump departing his presidential limousine and walking up the stairs of the aircraft with some sort of paper product that appeared to be a piece of toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
The tissue was lodged at the bottom of his left foot, staying put as the president climbed and paused to wave, seemingly unbothered about the matter. Upon entering the plane, however, it detached from the shoe and a member of his staff eventually picked it up. (The unfortunate scene starts about four minutes and 48 seconds in.)
Naturally, the internet had its share of laughter about the incident. One user named Brian Tyler Cohen wrote, “I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe.”
Another by the name Mary Mo said, “Even your staff don’t care if you have toilet paper to your shoe.”
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro and “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman offered their thoughts.
“Starting the day with a little comic relief,” Navarro wrote.
Huntsman empathized: “We’ve all been here.”
Trump was leaving for Rochester, an hour and a half away by car, to host a rally in the state’s first congressional district, where Republican Jim Hagedorn is running against democratic candidate Dan Feehan.
