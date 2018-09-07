Woman Who Attempted to Smuggle Cocaine in Her High Heels Has Been Sentenced to 7.5 Years in Prison

An American woman was sentenced to jail in Australia on Thursday after attempting to smuggle cocaine in a pair of high heels.

Denise Marie Woodrum was accused in August 2017 of having 756 grams of cocaine with her at Sydney Airport, which she’d stuffed into various items, including a pair of shoes, Time reported. The Missouri native told the Australian Border Force that the high heels in question had been a gift from her mother.

Woodrum pleaded guilty to charges of importing more than a kilogram of cocaine and was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. She will be eligible for parole after 4.5 years.

When Woodrum initially pleaded guilty in January, she told the court that she had been the victim of an online scam, saying that a romantic suitor who went by the name “Hendrick Cornelius” had tricked her into carrying the narcotics.

But Judge Penelope Wass did not buy this defense, saying that Woodrum showed little remorse for her actions and seemed mostly sorry to have been caught.

“I do not accept that she is genuinely contrite for her offending as opposed to being sorry for the situation she now finds herself caught in,” Wass said Thursday, according to the Morning Herald, calling Woodrum’s actions “reckless.”

While Woodrum’s case has gotten a good deal of international attention, she is not the first to attempt to transport narcotics through footwear. In February 2017, a man was arrested at New York’s JFK Airport after he tried to bring an estimated $67,000 worth of cocaine into the country, which he’d hidden in six pairs of shoes.

