David Spade Says His Girlfriends Would Dress to Impress Kate Spade

When Kate Spade passed away early last month due to an apparent suicide, fans, friends and members of the fashion community paid tribute to the designer by sharing posts featuring her most iconic handbags and bringing attention to suicide prevention organizations. (The Kate Spade New York brand even pledged more than $1 million to mental health awareness causes.)

Her family, while grieving, spoke highly of the accessories legend, with David Spade becoming the latest member to reminisce about the good old days with his late sister-in-law.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” the comedian was asked by host Robin Roberts about how his family was coping with the loss. “As good as we can,” Spade replied. “It’s been very tough.”

He also shared a heartwarming anecdote about how his girlfriends would prepare themselves sartorially if they knew Kate Spade was going to be in their presence.

“It’s funny ’cause every girl I was with, or anyone that knew they would see Katie, would dress differently,” the 53-year-old funnyman said, using the designer’s moniker. “They would bring their A-game. It was very sweet. They would be like, ‘Is Katie coming? Are Andy and Katie gonna be there?’ And if they were, it was a whole new wardrobe.”

He added: “Katie was very sweet. She knew that they were doing that, and then she would mention something, say some compliment. And when I’d say, ‘You don’t dress up for me,’ they’d go, ‘Yeah, that’s her, and you’re you.'”

Kate married David Spade’s brother, Andy, in 1994 until the time of her death. She was born Katherine Noel Brosnahan and was also professionally known as Kate Valentine after changing her surname as a nod to her luxury shoe and accessories brand, Frances Valentine (named after the couple’s daughter).

“She was such a beautiful, lovely, great spirit that obviously will be missed,” Spade explained. “I’ll start bawling.”

Spade was on the show to promote his new audio book, “A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World,” and Netflix film, “Father of the Year,” which drops on July 20. He recently donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

