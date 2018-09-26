The Hat Brand Made Famous by Britney Spears Is Relaunching Sneakers

Turn your memory back to the early 2000s, when country-chic was the “it” look.

Celebrities like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and even Jay-Z were often spotted out and about in velour pants, tank-tops and trucker hats, most often by the hit brand Von Dutch.

Britney Spears in 2004 wearing a Von Dutch hat, alongside Kevin Federline CREDIT: MB PICTURES/Shutterstock

Now, as retro fashions are seeing a comeback, Von Dutch is making a return to the footwear business for spring ’19.

The brand previously had a shoe line that was developed in-house. Now it is relaunching the line in partnership with Newport Beach, Calif.-based Authentic Sports Gear (backed by industry veteran Jerry Turner), which is serving as the sales and marketing agent for Von Dutch footwear.

The debut spring collection will include five unisex canvas and suede sneakers, as well as four technical men’s workboots done in premium materials such as oily leather and nubuck. All the looks are inspired by the original “Von Dutch”: L.A. artist Kenny Howard, who gained fame in the 1950s for his custom auto detailing.

Sneakers from the spring ’19 Von Dutch footwear line. CREDIT: George Chinsee

Howard was well known for his pin-striping and for his signature flying eyeball motif, which shows up on the sides of the sneakers and on the tongue label.

Authentic Sports Gear aims to sell the sneakers through major mall and family retail chains, with retail prices ranging from $65 to $75. The workboot line, which will roll out in the second quarter, will sell for $150 and up.

