These Eco-Friendly Shoes Are Made With Recycled Plastic Bottles

The eco-friendly movement is continuing in footwear circles with the launch last week of ’s new Eco line.

Each pair of vegan shoes sold diverts approximately 17 plastic bottles from landfills and into a pair of barefoot shoes. The shoes are produced through a process of collecting used plastic bottles, transforming them into yarn, and incorporating them into new high performance materials for the shoes.

“Put simply, we believe that the perfect shoe is perfect for feet,” said Asher Clark, design director for Vivobarefoot. “Materials are part of this goal and by introducing these new PET-based materials we are literally turning rubbish into shoes that are healthy for your feet.”

Included in the offering are lifestyle looks for men and women and include the Primus Lite, Primus Trail Soft Ground and Firm Ground, Primus Swimrun and Gobi Swimrun. They are available online and in select stores, starting at $130.

Vivobarefoot Eco Primus Swimrun style. CREDIT: Vivobarefoot

Vivobarefoot is not the first company to use plastic bottles in shoe construction. Rothy’s, a direct-to-consumer collection of fashion women’s styles are made from recycled water bottles destined for landfill. The shoes are constructed using a 3D knitting process.

Adidas is also doing its part to protect Mother Nature. It continues to introduce products made in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, a space where people come together to raise awareness for the beauty of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can halt their destruction.

Want more?

Adidas Speedfactory Unveils Its First High-Performance Running Shoe Made With Recycled Plastic Off the West Coast

CMMN SWDN Sends Recycled Sneakers Down the Runway — And They Look Like Handmade Pieces of Art

Ballet Flats Favorite Rothy’s Is Now Making Mini-Me Shoes for Girls