Tkees’ First-Ever Men’s Sandal Is Here — And They’re Perfect for Classic-Cool Style

Tkees — a brand known for its understated, casual women’s sandals — has announced its first-ever sandal for men.

Called the Jensen, the sporty flip-flop comes in five ultra-matte colorways and retails for $65. The collection is available for pre-order on Tkees’ website now, and orders will ship on July 21, the same day it officially launches.

Tkees' Jensen flip-flop. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tkees

Carly Burnett, creative director, told FN that the move into menswear has been a longtime in the making for Tkees.

“For years, mine and [my husband, Tkees’ co-founder Jesse Burnett’s] male friends have been asking us to produce a men’s flip-flop that would be just as cool and classic as the ones we offer to women,” she said. “We’ve made endless attempts, numerous prototypes, and conducted tons of wear testing, and are finally proud to land on the perfect one.”

The style is named after the Burnetts’ 9-year-old son and is also available in a $55 shrunken-down version — and in bright pops of color — for young boys.

“The R&D for men’s was a big trial and error process — over many years. At the end of the day, we landed on a design that we feel men will not only enjoy but a design that is also aligned with our brand aesthetic,” Burnett said of the development process. “We love the colors and leather material used for the men’s program so much that we will be incorporating them into the women’s line.”

While the Jensen collection is the only Tkees’ men’s style available at the moment, Burnett said the brand plans to expand its offerings in the future. Next up is a unisex slide.

