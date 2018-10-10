Sperry and Vineyard Vines Just Collaborated on a Shoe Collection for the Family

It’s a match made in preppy heaven. Vineyard Vines, the lifestyle brand known for its whimsical prints, and Sperry, the boat shoe brand, have joined forces for the launch of a series of looks inspired by the brands’ American roots.

Available for preorder on Sperry.com, the collection includes boat shoes and slip-ons for men, women and children, featuring the recognizable Vineyard Vines whale in two patriotic iterations, as well as bright nautical prints and classic muted canvas finishes.

Sperry x Vineyard Vines collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

“We are excited to collaborate with Vineyard Vines on a capsule collection of shoes, which represents the ultimate partnership of two iconic New England-based brands,” said Tom Kennedy, president of Sperry. “This initial release, which features Vineyard Vines heritage prints on Sperry’s most beloved silhouettes, evokes the nostalgia of simpler times, youthful fun and family vacations at the shore.”

Kids styles range between $40 and $75, while adult styles top out at $125. Head to Vineyardvines.com/sperry-collection now to preorder your favorites, and expect styles to ship starting Oct. 17.

