10 Most Popular Men’s Fashion Trends for Spring-Summer Include Luxury Pool Slides

It seems 2018 has men buying out the stores for pool slides. Online global fashion search platform Lyst released its quarterly ranking of the top brands and styles people are buying, ranking Gucci’s web stripe slides as the No. 1 hottest men’s product.

Bieber and Baldwin coordinate in black outside of Cipriani’s in New York on June 21. CREDIT: Splash

Following Gucci, the Prada rubber slide is at No. 2 and the Versace Black Madusa slide is at No. 5, meaning that three out of the top five men’s items are pool slides. This season’s Lyst Index followed more than 5 million shoppers’ searches and purchases across 12,000 designers and stores online.

Beyond just slides, though, there were two other shoes that made spots three and four on the list: Yeezy’s Powerphase Calabasas sneaker and Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker, respectively. All of the top five hottest men’s products are shoes.

Pharrell wearing Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other items in the top 10 include three different styles of T-shirts and Gucci fanny packs, demonstrating the power of the street style influence coming from Off-White and Vetements, which also made the list.

David Beckham had on a clean white tee, dark jeans and gray Yeezy sneakers at Tokyo's Haneda international airport. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Nike was the only athletic brand to make the top brands list, with Off-White and Vetements being the only other outliers among the heritage fashion houses.