This Men’s Stylist Has 7 Easy Tips for Guys Who Want to Look Good From Head to Toe

Late for work again because you couldn’t decide what to wear? Relax — you no longer have to sweat your wardrobe choices. Will Noguchi, lead stylist at Bombfell, a subscription service for men, shares some of his tips for successful dressing from head to toe.

What is an appropriate sneaker to wear with a suit, and why does it work?

“I think a clean leather sneaker is the perfect shoe to wear with a suit. The leather upholds the dressier vibe of the suit while the sneaker allows you to be comfortable while adding a modern touch. My personal favorites to pair with suits are white leather or brown/cognac leather.”

Should shoes match socks or belts?

“For a guy who isn’t completely confident in his style, I say yes, all three should match. But most importantly, the shoes and belt should match. Keeping them the same color will instantly present a more polished look regardless of your other outfit choices. Socks, however, should match the outfit and not the shoes per se. I suggest finding a sock with an accent color from the outfit. This will help pop the accent color in the outfit and make for a more cohesive look. If you’re wearing a suit and don’t have an accent color, add some personality to your look through the sock. Try fun patterns and colors that show your style and add some flair to an otherwise standard look.”

Three must-have shoe styles to step into fall ’18 and why?

1. “The Elevated Leather Boot. This shoe is the most versatile. It can be dressed up or down, paired with rolled up jeans or worn with dress pants. I really love a good Chelsea boo — perfect for a modern twist and great for a night out.”

2. “The Suede Style. Whether a Chelsea boot, loafer or monk strap, suede is all the rage this fall. It’s a nice departure from leather or canvas shoes and adds an elegance most shoes don’t possess.”

3. “The Statement Sneaker. With athleisure reigning supreme, the statement sneaker is a great way to elevate any outfit without extra effort. Pick a sneaker that reflects your personality, and who knows, it may even be a conversation starter.”

What’s the biggest shoe mistake guys make?

“Only owning one pair! Minimalism is great, but most men benefit from having a mix of casual and dressy shoe styles in their wardrobe. Not only does this allow for a wider range of outfit options, it also allows guys to wear the right shoe, not their only shoe.”

When is it time to toss your old shoes?

“It definitely depends on what the shoe is made of. Leather dress shoes and boots will age better as the leather matures. This allows for a longer lifespan, but once the leather starts to discolor too much or peel, it’s time to get a new pair. For sneakers and more casual shoes, it’s all about the sole. When the sole starts to go and the heel is all the way worn down, it’s time to throw them out.”

How much do guys reasonably need to spend on a pair of good shoes?

“For an everyday shoe, between $80 to $150. This price point will get you a quality shoe that’s bound to last through the season and hopefully into the next. For boots, the price goes up to $300. Shoes cheaper than this fall into the ‘fast fashion’ category and are great for adding a fun shoe to your wardrobe. But keep in mind that a lot of times the quality matches the price. So those shoes probably won’t last through the season you bought them in.”

Is there a style guys should consider when job hunting?

“First, choose a shoe that doesn’t look like you’ve worn it for the past six months. After that, I suggest leather monk straps or Chelsea boots. Both are dressier styles with elevated details that make for a more unique attire and a more fashionable look.”

