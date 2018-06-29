Wisconsin Man’s Shoe Camera Explodes, Prevents Invasive ‘Upskirt’ Photography

In today’s WTF (what the foot) news, a Wisconsin man sustained injuries after the battery of his shoe-camera contraption exploded on his foot. Furthermore, the man was reported to have been preparing to take “upskirt” photos — literally photography taken from the viewpoint of looking up someone’s skirt — meaning that his device’s malfunction actually helped to prevent his illegal and invasive intentions. The incident was documented on Madison, WI police chief Mike Koval’s blog, which details select notes at the end of each of his shifts.

“The subject reported he had purchased a shoe camera that he intended to use to take ‘upskirt’ videos of women, but the camera battery had exploded prior to obtaining any video, injuring the subject’s foot,” said Koval.

“The subject was counseled on his actions and released from the scene as no illicit video had been taken. Investigation continuing,” he continued.

The exact shoe and type of camera were not publicized, though the 32-year-old is the one who turned himself into the police station to report the incident. According to “Gizmodo.com,” the camera was thought to be a “pinhole camera” that can be “mounted in just about everything,” said Dave Dexheimer, a Madison police officer, in a call with the technology website.

“It’s unusual that somebody who was engaged in that would come and say, ‘Hey this is what I was up to, or was thinking about doing,’” Dexheimer said while citing that it was perhaps “guilt” or “remorse” that led to the man’s admission at the police station after he had received medical treatment for his injuries.

“Upskirt” photography is a felony crime in Wisconsin, as well as most other states.

