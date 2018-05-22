You Can Bid on These One-of-a-Kind Shoes at Sotheby’s Online Auction

The royal wedding may be over, but the British buzz continues. On May 22, U.K. auction house Sotheby’s is partnering with legendary British Savile Row tailor Huntsman & Sons to stage its first online-only luxury lifestyle auction.

A selection of one-of-a-kind bespoke pieces from the private collection of Huntsman owner and financier, Peter Lagrange, along with commissioned new items including footwear from some of the world’s leading companies and artisans, that exemplify the Huntsman lifestyle will be offered.

Adidas Stan Smith sneakers for Sotheby's online auction. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

“Peter Lagrange wanted to curate and auction items that personified the [Huntsman’s] heritage, but also gives his clients and the public a chance to own individual pieces from a picnic basket to a pair of cowboy boots and silk pajamas with a tweed print,” Daisy Merrion, PR and marketing assistant for Huntsman, told FN. “He is a tastemaker in luxury and lifestyle products and wanted to use his knowledge and understanding of luxury items to clients.”

Foster and Son royal red slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

Included in the auction is a pair of handmade cowboy boots from Rocketbuster in El Paso, Texas. According to company owner Nevana Christi, the boots were made by a team of 12 artisans and incorporates a replica of Huntsman’s classic houndstooth print fabric for the shaft that was hand carved in leather. “We were worried the fabric would get ruined in the [boot making] process,” said Christi. “Our idea was to recreate the houndstooth with carved leather and stain.”

“Peter Lagrange was involved in every step,” said Christi, about his love of handmade goods. “He saw photos of the [project] the whole way.

Cashmere ticking shoes by Belgian Shoes and Joshua Ellis. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

A classic western boot is just one of the footwear options available in the auction. In addition, there’s a pair of men’s royal red slippers by bespoke London shoe house Foster & Son; red Stan Smith tennis shoes; cashmere ticking shoes by Belgian Shoes & Joshua Ellis, and Brandin Cooks Fusion Flexweave trainers.

Good luck with your bids.

