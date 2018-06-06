These Men’s Vegan Sneakers Are Made of Pineapple Leaves

What do Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez have in common? They are all vegans, according to VegKitchen, an online site for vegan and vegetarian recipes, articles and book reviews.

As the vegan movement continues to pick up steam, Hugo Boss is doing its part. The lifestyle brand doesn’t like to see anything go to waste — even the leaves of a pineapple. So, today the company launched a Boss Menswear shoe produced with Piñatex, a natural-based material made of pineapple leaf fibers.

The project is part of an ongoing commitment to innovation across the company’s offerings as well as a search for more sustainable ways to design, source, produce and finish its products. The textile is colored using natural plant-based dyes. In combination with a recycled TPU sole, the shoe is completely vegan.

The leafs are harvested as a byproduct of existing agriculture and require no extra resources to grow and provide farming communities with an additional income.

The sneaker-inspired style is available in four colors and presented in a fully recyclable and biodegradable paper box made from 100 percent recovered fiber. The shoes also feature organic cotton laces and breathable cotton-linen blend lining. The Italia-made shoes will be sold in select Boss retail stores and Hugoboss.com.

