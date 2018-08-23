This Truck Was Turned Into a Giant Gucci Slide Sandal on Wheels — and It Will Blow Your Mind

The ubiquitous Gucci slide is now on wheels. Today, YouTube personality Tabasko Sweet shared on his “Boosted” series how an old pickup truck got a fashionable makeover in the likeness of the Italian fashion house’s popular sandal, which retails for $210.

Designed to scale, the truck was painted white from top to bottom — including the tires. It features a sole-inspired bed cover that provides shade and wind reduction, and Gucci’s logo in gold on the side (notably not embossed like the actual shoe).

The top of the truck was sawed off and replaced by a corrugated plastic arc that resembles the slide’s green and red web. In order to make the truck appear flat, flaps were installed over the tires.

“We just made the biggest Gucci flip-flop in the world,” boasted Tabasko Sweet. Along with car gurus James Pumphrey and Dan Brockett of Donut Media, the host hit the streets with the rolling sandal and scored plenty of onlooker attention.

Watch the full episode below:



