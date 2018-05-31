This Cult Brand’s Latest Sneaker Features the Homoerotic Art of Tom of Finland

Models with the Eytys x Tom of Finland collab, shot by Bruce LaBruce in Toronto.

For its latest collaboration, Swedish sneaker brand Eytys worked with the Tom of Finland Foundation to create a silhouette using the homoerotic art of the late artist.

Eytys’ limited-edition Magnum sneaker, an army boot–inspired canvas high-top, is executed with four of Tom of Finland’s drawings. The predominantly white upper contrasts with the black-and-white artist’s work and an aggressive black outsole. The look also features a purple heel-pull tab.

Eytys x Tom of Finland Magnum collab. CREDIT: Eytys

A look at the Eytys x Tom of Finland Magnum collab. CREDIT: Eytys

The sneaker comes in exclusive co-branded packaging, which also features Tom of Finland’s art. To commemorate the new collaboration, Eytys enlisted renowned contemporary filmmaker and artist Bruce LaBruce to shoot the style in Toronto.

“I think the Eytys x Tom of Finland shoes are super fashion forward, so I can imagine the youth of today being into them,” LaBruce said in a statement. “I suspect Tom would like the shoes, and not just because they feature his drawings so prominently. The shoes are army boot style, which is consistent with Tom’s use of military style.”

The brand, in a statement, said it finds inspiration in how Tom of Finland “paved the way for gay culture and the art community,” and “his masterful portraits are a part of their shared idea of gay culture.”

The look is available for $270 at the Eytys store in Stockholm, and via Eytys.com and Tomoffinlandstore.com.

The Eytys x Tom of Finland Magnum collab with its exclusive box. CREDIT: Eytys

Another look at the Eytys x Tom of Finland Magnum collab. CREDIT: Eytys

More of Tom of Finland's art on the Magnum sneaker collab with Eytys. CREDIT: Eytys

A model in the Eytys x Tom of Finland Magnum collaboration. CREDIT: Eytys

