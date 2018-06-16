5 Times Celebrity Father-Son Duos Were Style Goals

As much as our dad’s shoes have inspired fashion lately, when it comes to influencing style at large celebrity fathers and sons lead the way. Whether court-side at an NBA game, front-row at fashion week or on-stage at an awards show, there’s many events where father-son duos (and trios, or more) have taken the opportunity to step out in style.

Here, take a look at five such famous fathers and sons who epitomize style goals.

DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled

The producer and his 1-year-old are inseparable, with the proud father taking every moment to showcase his son on social media, in albums and just about everything else. Here, the two sport Nike kicks and gear while watching a Miami Heat game.

DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

The Beckham clan is arguably one of the most fashionable families out right now. David Beckham and his oldest son Brooklyn often turn heads as a duo at any outing, like here at the Louis Vuitton show for fall ’18 Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Their tweed coats were paired with simple white lace-ups for dad, while Brooklyn opted for a Chelsea boot.

David Beckham (left) and Brooklyn Beckham CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Will Smith and Jaden Smith

Will and Jaden Smith are one of the most recognizable father-son pairs in the business. As Jaden has begun to shine on his own with an album and modeling gigs, his dad is never too far behind. At the Environmental Media Association Awards in October 2016, the two walked the red carpet together where Will opted for a sleek suit while the “Icon” singer was slightly more casual in a printed jacket and jeans.

Jaden Smith, left, and Will Smith CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ice Cube and O’shea Jackson Jr.

Ice Cube and his son O’Shea Jackson Jr. not only resemble each other in physical features, but also in style. At the 58th annual Grammy Awards, the father and son pair sported coordinated all black outfits. Jackson opted for contrasting white Air Jordans while Ice Cube chose black sneakers.

O'shea Jackson Jr., left, and Ice Cube CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sean Combs, Justin Dior Combs and Christian Combs

Sean Combs has long been invested in fashion especially considering that he created his namesake clothing brand Sean John in 1998 which continues to sell today. While on the red carpet for the “Welcome To My Life” film premiere in June 2017, the music mogul and his sons, Justin Dior Combs and Christian Combs, went with a sporty aesthetic. The trio rocked denim with bright shirts and finished off their looks with sneakers.

(L-R): Justin Dior Combs, Sean Combs, Christian Combs CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

