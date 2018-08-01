Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Allbirds + Brand Unveils Flip-Flops Made From Sugarcane

Allbirds has a new all-star investor: actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

The fast-growing sustainable startup unveiled the news today and launched a new collection of flip-flops called Sugar Zeffers, which are made of a new green material.

While many casual shoes feature outsoles made of EVA, a plastic material that can potentially pollute the environment, Allbirds has been working on a planet-friendly alternative it’s named SweetFoam, a proprietary sole material made from green-EVA derived from renewable sugarcane.

SweetFoam will be introduced in its purest form through Sugar Zeffers, available for both men and women, Allbirds is giving consumers the opportunity to customize the look by mixing and matching the bouncy bottoms with the uppers. Simply buy a pair for $35 and mix and match a range of interchangeable straps for just $15 each. The collection will be sold exclusively online and in Allbirds stores.

In addition to incorporating the material into its own collection, Allbirds is doing its part for the environment by making the SweetFoam technology available to other companies.

Allbirds remains committed to protecting Mother Nature while having some fun with fashion. It came on to the footwear scene with its initial offering of footwear made of merino wool from New Zealand. Since then, the brand has added footwear made with tree fiber sourced from South African farms that minimize fertilizer and rely on rainfall.

