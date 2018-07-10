This Insta-Popular Pose Will Make You Look as Tall as a Supermodel

Scroll through the feeds of Instagram’s top influencers, and you’ll notice a pattern in the way they pose.

Leg forward, foot arched, toes pointed? Turns out, there’s a name for it: “Barbie feet.”

The influencer-favorite pose has become an Instagram trend of sorts, with many swearing by its ability to elongate the legs and give off the appearance of supermodel-like height. It essentially involves the simple arching of the foot as if one was wearing heels and then pointing the toes like that of a Barbie doll.

The effect: Legs for days minus the legwork (pun intended) of Photoshop or other editing apps. Even real-life supermodels, such as Kendall Jenner, do it like Barbie.

🌸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 24, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Subjects can best reap the benefits of the tip-toe pose when they aren’t already wearing heels or happen to be clad in a bikini. (It’s no wonder the summer season produces an endless stream of photos featuring people in the same position.)

Even better, “Barbie feet” makes them look not only longer, but also leaner — especially when the photographer is shooting from a lower angle.

kamp kourtndall A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 28, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

Want more?

A Look Back at the Biggest Supermodels of the ’90s