Zooey Deschanel, Natalie Dormer & More Are Crocs’ New Brand Ambassadors

Crocs has some new high-profilers getting behind the brand. Kicking off its third “Come As You Are” global marketing campaign in early 2019 will be a fresh cast of faces.

Included in the international line-up are singer-songwriter and director Zooey Deschanel, British actress Natalie Dormer, Chinese actress, dancer and model Gina Jin, South Korean actress and Gugudan girl-band member Kim Se-Jeong and Japanese actress and model Suzu Hirose. Each will be featured in digital, social, print and in-store marketing materials in key global markets.

“I love that we are all unique,” said Deschanel. “When Crocs asked me to be a part of their campaign, I was excited to have the opportunity to join a fun and colorful brand, but more importantly, have the opportunity to inspire others to embrace their individuality.”

According to Crocs, throughout the year-long initiative, the brand ambassadors will encourage consumers to declare that expressing yourself, being comfortable and stylish are not mutually exclusive.

“Since launching ‘Come As Your Are’ in 2017, Crocs has seen renewed brand interest from consumers around the globe,” said Terence Reilly, chief marketing officer. “We are proud of what this campaign has achieved, but are eager to see how a talented, unique and self-expressive cast can redefine what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes.”

The campaign will highlight the Classic Clog, LiteRide, and the Serena and Swiftwater sandal collections.

