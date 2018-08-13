Celeb Doc Says Kardashians’ Clear-Shoe Trend Causes Ugly, Smelly, Sweaty Feet

PVC shoes could be creating unhealthy conditions for those who wear them, according to a medical professional. We’re of course looking at the Kardashian-Jenner crew, who are often seen out and about in see-through Yeezys.

NYC-based podiatrist to the stars Dr. Suzanne Levine told Page Six of the transparent shoe trend: “You are putting your feet at serious risk by essentially wrapping them in nonbreathable plastic.” Think blistered, odorous feet.

Kardashian arriving at 'Kimmel.' CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

“Without any aeration, the moist environment can exacerbate pre-existing fungal conditions or bacterial infections, in addition to increasing your risk for blisters.” Levine continued: “The nonbreathable material leads to hyperhidrosis [excessive sweating] and bromhidrosis [excessive odor] — in other words, ‘smelly feet!'”

Levine herself admitted that the trend is taking over and can understand why people reach for them. “I would not recommend them as a daily shoe, but being a real ‘shoe-aholic’ myself, I could see how the trend is tempting.”

Instead, for those who still want to rock them, the doctor suggests wearing them only “when the sun goes down, only for a few hours at a time.” Moreover, she recommends using a drying agent of some sort, such as an antiperspirant or spray powder, on your shoes before slipping into them to avoid sweaty feet and foggy shoes.

