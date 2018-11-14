StockX’s CEO Explains Why the Resale Market Will Never Die

Last night, luxury resale site StockX gave New York City hosted a panel to unite different sectors of the fashion, sales and athletic worlds for a discussion about style and the state of the industry.

It was moderated by Taylor Rooks from Bleacher Report and it featured four major panelists: Nigel Sylvester, a Jordan-brand pro BMX athlete; Rox Brown, a member of the VFiles team; Racks Hogan, a professional reseller; and Dao-Yi Chow, co-founder of brand Public School.

The conversation centered around style and the power of clothes.

“Fashion is more so conformity where everyone is following a trend and you know how it goes. Everyone looks alike, it becomes a uniform,” Brown said. “Style is just being who you are and letting that show through. Your clothes are like your armor.

Hogan added to that thought, saying: “Style is a better interpretation of who you are without having to speak. You can buy sauce but the sauce can’t be taught.”

FN had a chance to talk with Josh Luber, StockX co-founder and CEO, who also gave a keynote speech at the event, about the state of the resale market.

“A lot of people have been asking, ‘Is the resale market gonna die is it a bust?’ And we are so far away from that,” Luber said. The only way the resale market could bust is if all the brands decided to create an infinite supply of all their product.”

“The single worst thing [brands] can do for the health of the resale market is restocks. The whole thing is supply and demand but they sweet spot is when shoes can sell between $50-150 over retail, that’s where most people will still buy them. It’s about people’s time, value and money,” Luber added.

When asked about the future of the resale market, he said that “the market will grow, but it’s not as much growth as it is a shift with the retail customer becoming a resale customer, because it’s easier.”

