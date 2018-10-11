Kanye West Says Trump Inspired Him to Work With Adidas

Kanye West is in the house.

His highly anticipated visit to the White House took place today, with President Donald Trump, first daughter Ivanka Trump and senior advisor Jared Kushner gathering in the Oval Office to welcome the rapper and his guest, Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown.

During their scheduled meeting, West launched into a 10-minute, profanity-laced monologue that spanned subjects from mental health and support for Trump to, very briefly, criminal justice reform — a subject that was expected to be a focal point of his visit.

He even brought up his ties to Adidas, telling Trump, “You gave me the heart to go to Adidas. This Adidas thing made me a billionaire.” (West and the sportswear giant work together on the Adidas Yeezy Boost sneaker line.)

The White House had originally billed the discussion as one focused on subjects including “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.”

Instead, West mused about his being mistakenly diagnosed as bipolar and even suggested that the president fly in a hydrogen-powered plane, whipping out his iPhone to show Trump a rendering of the aircraft in question.

“If he don’t look good, we don’t look good,” West told reporters. “This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest.”

Kanye West (R) shows President Donald Trump his iPhone, which depicts an image of an aircraft, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds/Shutterstock

For the occasion, the rap star once again brought out his red hat with the president’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” across the front.

West recently drew criticism from fellow A-listers including singer Lana Del Rey and actor Chris Evans for posting on Instagram a photo of himself wearing the hat along with a caption calling to abolish the 13th Amendment. (He shut down both his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Saturday night.)

At the meeting, West added, “There was something about putting this hat on that made me feel like Superman.”

