Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Gift Bags Are Selling for Up to $28,000 on eBay

Prince Harry and Mehan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, invited 600 lucky guests to watch them say “I do” at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Additionally, the lovebirds also welcomed 1,200 people to witness them tie the knot from outside the chapel. Those surrounding the church were given commemorative gift bags chock full of goodies including a gold wrapped chocolate coin with the couple’s initials, a water bottle, shortbread, a magnet featuring the wedding date and the initials “H” and “M” and a coupon to a local store.

The monogrammed gift bags feature Harry and Meghan’s names as well as their wedding date and the location of the ceremony.

Now, not even a week later, some attendees are taking to eBay to resell their wedding gift bags in exchange for money. Several of the bags have already sold since Saturday including one that garnered up to 80 bids and ended up going for a whopping £21,400 (around $28,000 at the current exchange rate).

One user recived a bid of more than £21,000 after putting the complimentary goodie bag on eBay. CREDIT: eBay

A number of other commemorative bags popped up on eBay just hours after the wedding this weekend with bids ranging from £500 to £1,420.

Royal photographer James Whatling shared a snap of the bag on Twitter, calling it “a lovely touch.”

A lovely touch for the guests in the Castle for todays’s #RoyalWedding, complete with water and a huge Harry and Meghan chocolate coin. pic.twitter.com/lODWk7fN3o — James Whatling (@JWhatling) May 19, 2018

