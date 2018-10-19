Rihanna Reportedly Turns Down a Super Bowl Halftime Performance in Support of Nike’s Colin Kaepernick

News broke this week that Rihanna turned down an offer to perform during the halftime show at the 53rd Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick, a source told Us Weekly.

Rihanna was the broadcasters’ first pick; the offer was made before they moved on to the current performer for Feb. 3: Maroon 5.

Eric Reid (L) kneeling next to Colin Kaepernick in 2016. CREDIT: Mike McCarn/AP/Shutterstock

Colin Kaepernick is a quarterback and former member of the San Francisco 49ers, who rose to controversial fame in 2016 due to his decision to kneel during the singing of the national anthem before games.

The NFL did not support Kaepernick’s decision, which prompted many other players to follow in his movements as a protest against social injustice.

The organization’s disdain for the athlete was just another reason why Rihanna declined the show, as she reportedly disapproves of the way the NFL handled this issue.

Kaepernick’s name continues to be linked to activism, silent protests and civil disobedience — in other words, fighting for what you believe in. Nike spotlighted the athlete in its most recent “Just Do It” campaign, which led to double-digit profit growth. In his ad, the copy read: “Believe in something. Even if it means losing everything.” The 30-year-old shared the ad on his personal Instagram account on Sept. 3, adding Nike’s hashtag #JustDoIt.

Kaepernick shared another post on Sept. 9, revealing that these protests are still going strong. The image showed two Miami Dolphins players, Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills, kneeling and bowing their heads during the national anthem.