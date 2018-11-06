Rihanna Demands Trump Cease & Desist From Playing Her Music at His Rallies

Rihanna is taking legal action against Donald Trump.

The Barbados-born entertainer has reportedly sent the president of the United States a cease-and-desist letter following the use of her Grammy Award-winning song, “Don’t Stop the Music,” at his Sunday rally in Chattanooga, Tenn.

According to FN’s sister publication, Rolling Stone, Rihanna’s legal team wrote that “it has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States.”

The statement added: “As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper.”

The singer learned about the use of her song on Sunday, when White House Bureau Chief for The Washington Post Philip Rucker tweeted: “It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

Less than an hour and a half later, Riri responded: “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

The performer’s move comes a week after fellow artist Pharrell Williams threatened to sue the president over the use of “Happy” at a weekend rally in Indiana, where Trump was scheduled to appear. The gathering took place just hours after a gunman fatally shot 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, marking the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.

But Rihanna and Pharrell, who previously collaborated on the hit single “Lemon,” aren’t the only A-listers to urge Trump to quit playing their music in MAGA-hosted and -promoted events. The Rolling Stones, Adele, Queen and Guns N’ Roses have joined the growing roster of musicians asking the president to cease and desist from using their creative work at his rallies.

