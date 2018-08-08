Kanye West Cost James Corden $45K for Missing ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — Here’s How He Apologized

James Corden revealed taht Kanye West has canceled on his 'Carpool Karaoke' segment more than once.

Kanye West has reportedly left “Late Late Show” host James Corden feeling stood up on more than one occasion. During a sit-down last night with the rapper’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family matriarch questioned Corden why West has yet to make a “Carpool Karaoke” appearance to which he responded, “we’ve tried!”

A string of other huge stars such as Adele, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and even former first lady Michelle Obama have all sat as passengers for the hilarious segment, but unfortunately for the British comedian, it’s been tough to lock down Mr. West. “He canceled twice! Maybe even three times,” Corden told the momager.

“He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.'”

The “Peter Rabbit” star then revealed how ‘Ye apologized by sending him flowers and Yeezy sneakers after bailing on the appearance last minute. “He did send me a lovely gift; he sent me these incredible flowers in a cube…which I’d never seen before. And he sent me a pair of Yeezys.”

Moreover, the designer’s canceled appearance cost Corden’s show thousands of dollars. “People were like, ‘Woah, they’re so expensive,’” Corden said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah! They cost my show $45,000! But, we love him, he’s my dream! He knows that. He’s my absolute dream and we sit and wait … That’s exactly why.”

See some clips from the episode below:





Want more?

Kim Kardashian Teases That Kanye West Is Almost a Billionaire