How to Watch the iHeartRadio MMVAs Red Carpet for Free

(L-R) Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Liz Trinnear seen at the 2016 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards, in Toronto, Canada.

The iHeartRadio MMVAs air tonight, and fans have reason to be excited.

This year, the show’s name has officially been abbreviated to the MMVAs from its former title, the Much Music Video Awards. Aside from that, there will also be new awards presented at this year’s ceremony, including one for song of the summer.

But as with years past, the stars will be coming out in droves both to perform and take in the show. Among those slated to perform are Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara and Halsey. Presenters include Tyra Banks, Prince Jackson and Chrissy Metz.

“Crazy Rich Asians” actress Awkwafina will host the show alongside TV personality Tyrone Edwards.

The live fashion feed for the show begins at 7 p.m. ET — and those who’ve cut the cord can still tune in. The feed — set to be hosted by Jaclyn Forbes and Michael Rizzi — can be streamed on Facebook Live on the MTV FORA page.

As for the show itself, viewers can tune in on the official MMVAs website starting at 9 p.m. ET. for an online stream. In the U.S., the show will also air on MTV.

Among the top nominees include Drake, Mendes and Camila Cabello.

