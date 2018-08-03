Drake’s Net Worth: Started From the Bottom, Now He’s Worth a Fortune

F— that Netflix and chill — what’s Drake’s net worth?

At 31 years old, the “In My Feelings” rapper is the youngest to make Forbes‘ list of the wealthiest hip-hop artists, coolly ranking in fourth place below Jay-Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dr. Dre. And when put numerically, it appears that Drake — whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham — has amassed an estimated net worth of $100 million, largely thanks to the success of his music but also factoring in his business ventures, endorsements and investments.

The multitalented star, who got his first big break playing the role of Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian hit television series, “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” professionally began his career in music upon signing to fellow rapper Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment label in 2009. His confessional yet club-oriented tracks steadily earned him a diversified fanbase, with albums like “Take Care” and “More Life” receiving near-universal acclaim.

So it’s no surprise Drake has broken multiple streaming records and album sales records. According to data from Nielsen Music, his 25-track double album “Scorpion” sold about 731,000 units in the United States for the week starting July 2, making it the biggest selling album of 2018 so far.

Drizzy’s creative endeavors go beyond entertainment. In 2011, he launched his own Toronto-based collective, OVO (or October’s Very Own), which expands into live entertainment via the OVO Fest, a clothing brand, OVO Sound Radio and his own record label. Insights platform Owler reports that the company’s estimated annual revenue is $4.3 million.

He also has incredibly lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Apple Music (a $19 million deal) and Nike, which he is rumored to leave in favor of German athletic giant Adidas when his five-year contract expires. Additionally, Drake has his own whiskey line as well as equity stakes in Virginia Black Whiskey, the Toronto Raptors NBA team and estates in Toronto and Hidden Hills, Calif.

Proof that he continues to rake in so much cash? Early this year, Drake gave away nearly $1 million from his “God’s Plan” music video budget to charities, students, support groups and community members. Started from the bottom — well, now he’s here.

