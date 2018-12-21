DJ Khaled Is Selling His Miami Home for $8 Million — Including His Insane Sneaker Closet

DJ Khaled has reportedly put his four-story mansion in Miami up for sale and if you somehow have an extra $8 million dollars to spare, you can be the next owner of the luxurious waterfront estate, which is also home to one of the most insane sneaker closets.

The 43-year-old megaproducer and sneaker fanatic has never been shy of flaunting his over-the-top lifestyle in his luxe pad, which he shares on Snapchat. Included in the 6,700-square-foot space are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, home theater, an elevator, a huge pool that overlooks the ocean and, of course, the floor-to-ceiling sneaker closet that’s designed to hold 500 pairs of shoes (a built-in ladder is included to access the top shelves). Engraved onto the wooden floor of the walk-in space is Khaled’s famous catchphrase “We the best” at the center. Unfortunately, the exclusive kicks from Khaled’s collection will remain with him.

In 2015, Khaled bought the home located in the gated Island Estates community in Aventura, Fla., for the whopping price of $3.59 million before he spent $2.5 million on renovations. The sneaker closet can be seen, below, in an episode of Complex Closets in which Khaled takes viewers on a virtual tour of the over-the-top space.

Want more?

Jordan Brand Made DJ Khaled Two Exclusive Pairs of the Air Jordan 3

DJ Khaled Kicks Off Summer in Colorful Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97 & Matching Hawaiian Shorts for Vegas Set

DJ Khaled Shares Unreleased Air Jordans You Can’t Buy