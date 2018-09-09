Cardi B Has Thrown a Shoe During a Fight in the Past — See the Video Here

Cardi B at New York Fashion Week before throwing a shoe at Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B made headlines Friday night when she was escorted out of a New York Fashion Week event after allegedly throwing one of her high heels toward Nicki Minaj.

But it turns out it’s not the first time the rapper’s been caught on video hurling a shoe. In wake of the fight with Minaj, video has resurfaced from February 2017 showing Cardi throwing a shoe at Asia Davies on “Love & Hip Hop.”

In the video, Cardi, unhappy about Davies’ explanation as to why she dislikes her, takes the red pump off her foot and pegs her co-star in the chest.

Cardi’s fight with Minaj came at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. The “I Like It” performer was shown on tape yelling “B***h come here” multiple times before removing her red platform sandal and thrusting it in Minaj’s direction.

After news of the altercation began to spread across social media, Cardi posted a lengthy message on Instagram that appeared to explain the reasoning behind the incident.

“I’ve let a lot of s**t slide . . . But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off,” the post reads. “I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success.”

Minaj has yet to respond to the incident, but the star could address the controversy tomorrow, when she appears on Beats 1 Radio’s Queen Radio.

